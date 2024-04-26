SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $92.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

SEA Stock Performance

SE stock opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.92. SEA has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.75 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SEA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 91.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in SEA by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 90.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

