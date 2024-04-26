Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,372 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 139,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.21.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.