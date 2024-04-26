Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $374,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $223,373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MBB stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.18. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $95.70.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.