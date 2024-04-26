Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,293 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.37% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAUG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 148.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 180.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 56,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 44.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 64,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $985,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS:BAUG opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

