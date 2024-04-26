Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,181 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

PPA stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.76. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.91.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

