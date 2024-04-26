Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,951 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,815,000 after acquiring an additional 385,180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $249.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.49. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

