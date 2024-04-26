Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 23.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

WTFC opened at $99.17 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

