Simmons First National Co. (SFNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Simmons First National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Simmons First National has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Simmons First National Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $17.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SFNC shares. StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

