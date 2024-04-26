Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $517,000 Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LXP. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,027,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,468,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 222,726 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 774,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 180,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LXP stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 105.64 and a beta of 0.80. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 650.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

