Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $873,000 Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.5% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

CDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $59.70 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,990.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $67.40.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

