Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Short Interest Down 40.8% in April

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the March 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Temple & Webster Group Stock Performance
Shares of TPLWF opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. Temple & Webster Group has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $4.36.
About Temple & Webster Group
