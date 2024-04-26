The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2,416.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.
Simply Good Foods Stock Performance
Shares of SMPL opened at $34.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $43.00.
Simply Good Foods Profile
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
