VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 655.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $104,000.

OIH stock opened at $326.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.86. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $246.04 and a 12-month high of $364.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.57.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

