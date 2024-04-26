WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Sees Large Volume Increase

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 199,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 81,571 shares.The stock last traded at $7.96 and had previously closed at $8.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WKME. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WalkMe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WKME

WalkMe Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 71.73%. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in WalkMe by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of WalkMe by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 6.9% in the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.