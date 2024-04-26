Xponance Inc. Sells 668 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $84,527.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,259.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,212,250.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $84,527.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,259.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,273 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.99. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

