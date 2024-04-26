Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 162,537 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the previous session’s volume of 49,388 shares.The stock last traded at $31.75 and had previously closed at $31.68.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

