Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 29th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHG. BNP Paribas cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

