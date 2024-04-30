Astec Industries (ASTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 2.50%. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Astec Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Astec Industries stock opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $976.00 million, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

