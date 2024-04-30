Digi International (DGII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Digi International has set its Q2 guidance at $0.45-0.49 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.450-0.490 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, analysts expect Digi International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Digi International Price Performance

DGII opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. Digi International has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on Digi International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

