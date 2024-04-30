Comparing Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) and Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) and Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Taoping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $1.95 billion 10.12 $165.92 million $4.42 105.25 Taoping $38.64 million 0.05 -$700,000.00 N/A N/A

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Taoping.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 9.50% 9.35% 5.83% Taoping N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Taoping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taoping has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Taoping shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Taoping shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tyler Technologies and Taoping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78 Taoping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $480.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.31%. Given Tyler Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than Taoping.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Taoping on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management. It also provides public administration solutions, such as civic services; financial applications with human resources, revenue management, tax billing, utilities, asset management, and payment processing; property and recording service that manages appraisal services, valuation, tax billing and collections, assessment administration, and land and official records; and permitting, licensing, and regulatory management solutions. In addition, the company offers courts and public safety solutions; school ERP and student transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and health and human services solutions. Further, the company offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services for cloud hosting services. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Taoping

(Get Free Report)

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments. The company offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflows between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new advertising projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. It also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with integrated solutions, such as information technology infrastructure, internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. In addition, the company offers cloud-application-terminal, IoT technology based digital advertising distribution network, and media resource sharing platform in the out-of-home advertising markets. Further, it operates Taoping Net, an advertising-resources trading service platform, which connect screen owners, advertisers, and consumers; and Taoping App that enable customers to distribute and manage ads from mobile terminals. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.