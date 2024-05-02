Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading 0.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $39.50 to $40.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as high as $37.67 and last traded at $37.63. 5,770,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 40,824,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BAC. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $291.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

