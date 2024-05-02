Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$754.95 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.36%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.00.

Trisura Group Price Performance

TSE:TSU opened at C$42.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.33 and a beta of 0.82. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.05 and a 1 year high of C$44.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total transaction of C$1,680,022.05. In related news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total transaction of C$1,680,022.05. Also, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $4,100,283. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

