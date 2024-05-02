Carl A. Nelson, Jr. Sells 12,000 Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Stock

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) Director Carl A. Nelson, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $370,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,658.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

Shares of WS stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.69. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $40.15.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Featured Stories

