Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CAO Vincent Ciccolini Sells 4,000 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $406,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SIG opened at $95.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.99. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $109.17.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 394,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,300,000 after buying an additional 118,275 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 585,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 9.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,225,000 after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

