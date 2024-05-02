Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $165.57 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $176.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.31.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

