Bit Digital, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Singular Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bit Digital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Singular Research analyst E. Engel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

BTBT has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Bit Digital Price Performance

Shares of BTBT opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 4.75. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

Institutional Trading of Bit Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bit Digital by 3,163.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 1,490.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,359,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 3,495.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,356,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Bit Digital by 70.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 842,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.