Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $284.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.03. The company has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.