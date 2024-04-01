Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $84.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.22. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.