Short Interest in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Rises By 18.6%

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,460,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the February 29th total of 11,350,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.63%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $166,457.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,348,377.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,244 shares of company stock worth $7,960,214 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

