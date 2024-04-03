Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.0% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 14,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $278.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.62 and its 200-day moving average is $259.44. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $511.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

