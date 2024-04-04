Short Interest in ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Rises By 5.5%

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,583,900 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 5,290,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.1 days.
ioneer Trading Up 6.7 %
GSCCF opened at C$0.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. ioneer has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.28.
About ioneer
