Short Interest in ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Rises By 5.5%

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,583,900 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 5,290,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.1 days.

ioneer Trading Up 6.7 %

GSCCF opened at C$0.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. ioneer has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.28.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

