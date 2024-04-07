iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Shares Up 0.8%

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $106.49 and last traded at $106.47. 4,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 2,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.63.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

