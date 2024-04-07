NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,430 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 25,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 367,773 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 37.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.57, a current ratio of 65.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NG

About NovaGold Resources

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.