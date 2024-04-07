SG Americas Securities LLC Has $426,000 Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,196,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,800,000 after buying an additional 612,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,164,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,745,000 after buying an additional 279,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Price Performance

Chemours stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.00.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -64.52%.

CC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

