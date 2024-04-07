SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.34

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €19.34 ($20.80) and last traded at €18.76 ($20.17), with a volume of 60301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €19.12 ($20.56).

SAF-Holland Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.89. The company has a market cap of $851.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.26.

About SAF-Holland

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

