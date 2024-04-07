Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) were up 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $123.14 and last traded at $123.14. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.49.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 12.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

