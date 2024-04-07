Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.04. 603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Ono Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $888.42 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

