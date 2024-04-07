Andalas Energy and Power (LON:ADL) Shares Up 21.2%

Andalas Energy and Power PLC (LON:ADL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 820,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,958,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).
Andalas Energy and Power Trading Up 21.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £3.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.
Andalas Energy and Power Company Profile
Andalas Energy and Power PLC generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as CEB Resources PLC and changed its name to Andalas Energy and Power PLC in December 2015. Andalas Energy and Power PLC was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.
