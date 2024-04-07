Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 246,832 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $21,071,000 after purchasing an additional 137,548 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Seagate Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 60,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,627 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1,500.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.78.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

