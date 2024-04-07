Cutler Group LLC CA Cuts Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Cutler Group LLC CA trimmed its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEGA. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $25,576.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 20,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,301,681.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,875.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $25,576.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,792 shares of company stock worth $2,781,669. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PEGA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Pegasystems Price Performance

PEGA opened at $62.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

