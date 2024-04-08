Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,620 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.11% of 99 Acquisition Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,501,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NNAG opened at $10.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.27. 99 Acquisition Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $10.53.

99 Acquisition Group Inc does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry.

