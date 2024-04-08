Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Wabash National by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wabash National by 15.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Wabash National by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 3.5% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.58. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 6.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

