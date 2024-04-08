Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $92.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.57 and a 12-month high of $93.84.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.