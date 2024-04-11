FactSet Research Systems (FDS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2024 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $447.00 to $458.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $377.00 to $419.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – FactSet Research Systems had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $464.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2024 – FactSet Research Systems had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

3/22/2024 – FactSet Research Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $469.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2024 – FactSet Research Systems had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $480.00.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $428.67 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $380.96 and a one year high of $488.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $461.67 and a 200-day moving average of $456.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

