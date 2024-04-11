Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
