HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Quarry LP lifted its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 158.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $90.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 98.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.55.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

