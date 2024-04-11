Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Mary Powell Sells 22,549 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 22,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $272,166.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,799.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Mary Powell sold 9,311 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $112,756.21.

On Thursday, February 29th, Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,738.88.

Sunrun Price Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Sunrun by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 69.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

