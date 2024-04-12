DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,395,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $577,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $195.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $126.83 and a 52 week high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $562.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.36%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

