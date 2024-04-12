RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 158 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MCK opened at $523.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $522.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.87. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $352.34 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.