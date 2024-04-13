B. Riley Boosts AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target to $14.00

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AEYE has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get AudioEye alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AEYE

AudioEye Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.97 million, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. AudioEye has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.31.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that AudioEye will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioEye

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 102,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.